Six-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by moped in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A crash in East Harlem left a six-year-old boy with multiple skull fractures, among other serious injuries, on Father's Day.

Police say a man riding a moped struck the boy at Thomas Jefferson Park on East 111th Street and 1st Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was rushed to Harlem Hospital in critical condition. Authorities say the boy has a bleed on his brain and has been transported to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center.

"It was very chaotic, a lot of people were around and a lot of people were in distress. That was heartbreaking. You don't want to hear, especially on Father's Day, that a child was hurt," eyewitness Emmanuel Strohman said.

The NYPD has released photos of the man they believe was riding the moped. Officials say the suspect was last seen speeding away from the crash on a pedestrian path in the park.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

