5 people injured, including 2 critical, in Bronx apartment building fire

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx Sunday morning.

FDNY officials said firefighters responded to the five-story residential apartment building located at 1316 Morris Avenue around 10:45 a.m. for a fire on the fifth floor.

They say it quickly escalated to a second alarm, bringing about 25 units and 105 firefighters to the scene.

Five people were injured, including two critically.

The two victims with critical injuries were taken to Lincoln Hospital.

The fire was placed under control around 11:20 a.m.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

