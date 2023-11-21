WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Two houses go up in flames in Bronx fire

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, November 21, 2023 4:24AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two houses went up in flames after a fire broke out in the Bronx.

Dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene when flames broke out on 2677 Bainbridge Ave in Fordham Heights just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Flames were still not under control nearly two hours later.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | Thousands of NYCHA apartments sit empty as wait continues for potential tenants

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth found that there are big delays when it comes to the city turning around apartments to new tenants.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW