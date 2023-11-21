Two houses go up in flames in Bronx fire

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two houses went up in flames after a fire broke out in the Bronx.
Dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene when flames broke out on 2677 Bainbridge Ave in Fordham Heights just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Flames were still not under control nearly two hours later.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
