Four-foot alligator caught in Prospect Park

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An alligator was caught on Sunday in Brooklyn.

A member of the Prospect Park maintenance staff spotted the gator in the lake.

Patrol members and park rangers then trapped the four-foot-long reptile.

The Parks Department says the alligator was lethargic, perhaps because of the cold. It was also in poor condition.

Police are trying to figure out who dumped the gator.

Releasing animals in New York City Parks is illegal.

