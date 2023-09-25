Woman, 14-year-old girl and dog all found dead inside Brooklyn apartment

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman and a 14-year-old girl were found dead in an apartment in Brooklyn.

The 37-year-old woman was apparently stabbed and a knife was found at the scene at the apartment on New York Avenue in Flatbush. A dead dog was also found at the location.

Police say the teen was found with trauma to the head.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is a breaking story, check back for details.

