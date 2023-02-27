1 killed in apartment fire in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

One person was killed in a fire at an apartment building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

One person was found dead after a fire at an apartment building in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

Flames broke out around 1:30 p.m. inside an apartment on the third floor of a six-story building on Union Street in Crown Heights.

Sixty firefighters from 12 FDNY units responded and were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

Firefighters said the flames were mostly contained to that one unit.

The Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the US Fire Administration, as of February 23, there have been 36 fatal fire deaths in New York state.

