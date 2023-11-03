  • Watch Now
79-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

Friday, November 3, 2023 12:58AM
OCEAN HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Brooklyn Thursday, and then drove away.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at East New York Avenue and Herkimer Street in Ocean Hill.

They say a 79-year-old woman was struck by a white minivan and was dragged about 20 feet.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The white minivan fled after hitting the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

