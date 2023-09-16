Police recover loaded semi-automatic weapon from teen inside Brooklyn subway station

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police recovered a loaded, semi-automatic weapon from inside a subway station in Brooklyn.
Just before 5 p.m. Friday, transit officers Inside the Van Siclen Ave J/Z train station in Cypress Hills observed a 19-year-old man walk through the emergency exit gate and onto the train platform.
Transit officers stopped the teen, who they said was a transit offender, and searched his belongings. They recovered a loaded TEC-22 from inside a drawstring bag he was carrying.
The suspect, Ferrell Tucker, has one arrest for felonious assault as a juvenile.
Tucker is expected to be charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
