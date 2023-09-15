Several cars struck, stacked on top of each other in Brooklyn

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after several cars were struck and stacked on top of each other in Brooklyn.

The row of parked vehicles at Mill Avenue and Avenue U were struck on Friday around 10 a.m.

Residents say about six vehicles were damaged.

They aren't sure what struck the cars, but many believe it could have been a bus as a bus bumper was left at the scene.

The cars were towed shortly after the incident.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Exclusive video shows workers fighting off thieves during deli robbery

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.