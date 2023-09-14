Exclusive video shows bodega workers fighting off thieves

Two bodega workers were attacked when a group of thieves robbed a deli in the Bronx. Reporter Anthony Carlo has the details.

THROGGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- A violent robbery could have ended worse for two bodega workers, before the tables certainly turned.

At around 3:30 a.m. on September 5th, police say five men entered Green Apple Deli on East Tremont Avenue.

The dramatic footage from that night, exclusively obtained by Eyewitness News, shows the moment when one of the suspects snuck behind the counter and put the worker in a sleeper chokehold. That clerk, fearing for his life, tries to fight back while another suspect empties the register.

Somehow, the worker manages to wiggle his way out of the chokehold and fights off his assailant.

The suspect then tries to run away with his accomplices, leaving one person behind.

That person is then seen being taken down by the clerks, who pin him down before cops arrive.

The worker who was put in a chokehold described the ordeal to Eyewitness News, saying, the only thing on his mind was to defend himself.

The clerk had just arrived from Yemen months ago, according to the store's owner.

Police say the suspect who applied the chokehold has been arrested. Another suspect has since turned himself in.

An arrest has yet to be made for the other three suspects, who are all believed to be young men.

