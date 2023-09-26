Woman, teen dead after apparent domestic dispute in Brooklyn apartment: police

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating the gruesome deaths of a woman and a 14-year-old girl found in a Brooklyn apartment.

Officials say the two deaths are being investigated as part of a brutal domestic dispute.

Police arrived at the apartment on New York Avenue Monday and found a 37-year-old woman with slash wounds to her face.

Authorities say the teenage girl was lying next to the woman in the living room. The teen appeared to have head trauma.

A dead dog was also found with a plastic bag over its head, but officials say they don't believe the pet died of suffocation.

Authorities say no suspects are currently being sought as detectives await autopsies from the medical examiner. The victims are believed to have been dead for a few days when they were found, officials said.

Police had been called to this apartment numerous times over the past several weeks. They found the women at what was described as a "bloody" scene during a wellness check.

