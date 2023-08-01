  • Full Story
10 injured after car strikes pedestrians in Manhattan

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 10:30PM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, leaving several injured.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at East. 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue.

Officials say 10 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

