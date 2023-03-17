Doctor performs CPR after man suffers heart attack at Carnegie Hall

In the middle of a concert at Carnegie Hall, a man suffered a heart attack. He calls what happens next a miracle.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- In the middle of a concert at Carnegie Hall, a man suffered a heart attack. He calls what happens next a miracle.

A physical therapist sitting nearby noticed Ting-Chao Chau was slumping in his chair, so he began pounding on Chau's chest. All of that alerted a doctor sitting right next to him - who then performed CPR in the lobby.

An ambulance quickly arrived and took him to Lenox Hill where he underwent surgery.

On Thursday, Chau met with the doctor who kept him alive.

"Hero - saved my life," said Chau.

"Of all the seats in Carnegie Hall - that I'm in the next...immediately next," said Dr. Daniel Roses.

The whole thing happened so quickly that before the show was over, the concert's conductor was able to announce that Chau survived.

