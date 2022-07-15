Security guard stabbed inside Chase Bank on Upper East Side of Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A private security guard was stabbed in the vestibule of an Upper East Side bank on Friday.

The victim got into a dispute with the guard in the Chase Bank on East 86th Street at around 9:05 a.m.



The private security guard was stabbed in the neck. He was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

The attacker was described as a Hispanic man with a white shirt and long curly hair. He fled on foot westbound on East 86th Street.

No explanation was provided about why the public service announcement was being released now.



