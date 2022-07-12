New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack

NYC Emergency Management shared the PSA Monday through their YouTube page, though no specific threat to the city was mentioned.
They outlined three specific steps should New Yorkers face a nuclear attack. They were the following:
Step One:
Get inside, fast! Get into a building and move away from windows.
Step Two:
Stay inside. Shut all doors and windows. If you have a basement, head there.
Step Three:
Stay tuned and follow the media for all information.
MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side Investigates: New York City eviction notices double, and help is running out
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube