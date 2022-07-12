New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's latest PSA shared important steps New Yorkers should take if a nuclear attack were to occur.

NYC Emergency Management shared the PSA Monday through their YouTube page, though no specific threat to the city was mentioned.



They outlined three specific steps should New Yorkers face a nuclear attack. They were the following:

Step One:

Get inside, fast! Get into a building and move away from windows.

Step Two:

Stay inside. Shut all doors and windows. If you have a basement, head there.

Step Three:

Stay tuned and follow the media for all information.

MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side Investigates: New York City eviction notices double, and help is running out
EMBED More News Videos

Many people are struggling financially, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, going to bed every night worried they'll be evicted. Dan Krauth has the story.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynuclear weaponssafetyemergency drillnuclear power
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man says he was assaulted trying to help woman being attacked
Suspect wanted in string of NYC stabbings targeting homeless victims
New Jersey deli owner goes viral on TikTok for making great sandwiches
WABC-TV news director Rehan Aslam dies following glioblastoma battle
2 teen girls shot inside playground in NYC
3 teens killed, 1 critical after Staten Island crash
Manhattanhenge 2022: When and where to watch in New York City
Show More
2 dead, 3 wounded at 4 separate 7-Eleven stores in California: Police
Masks urged in NYC as BA.5 COVID cases tick up
Lea Michele to replace Beanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl'
Travelers say their checked luggage is stuck at Paris airport
AccuWeather Alert: Hot with PM storms
More TOP STORIES News