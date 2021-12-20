coronavirus new york city

COVID vaccine mandate begins for private school teachers, staff in New York City

By Sonia Rincon, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Monday, one of the latest COVID vaccine mandates kicks in for private and religious school teachers in New York City.

Just as they have at public schools, employees at Catholic schools, yeshivas and other independent schools have to have had their first dose of vaccine by Monday.


This affects about 56,000 employees at 930 schools and those schools need to hand their records over to the city showing compliance by December 28.

The city could fine schools that do not comply.



There was immediate pushback as soon as this was announced, from the Committee of New York City Religious and Independent Schools, but the mayor isn't budging when it comes to mandates.

"The mandates we put in place are absolutely necessary. They will be enforced. We're going to double down on those because they are necessary to fight omicron and to make sure this is a brief period of time and one that does not leave too many scars on the people of this city," Mayor de Blasio said. "The vaccination mandates are more important than ever given from what we're seeing, given what we're seeing from omicron on the ground."


MORE NEWS: NY reports record number of new COVID cases as holiday travel ramps up
The holiday travel rush has begun just as New York set a new single-day record for positive COVID cases, two days in a row.



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
