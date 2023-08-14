Car ends up on its roof in Washington Heights crash; no one injured

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- No one was injured when a car wound up on its roof from a crash in Washington Heights.
The driver reportedly sped into the intersection of 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday, hitting the other vehicle.
Three occupants of the vehicle including a child went to the hospital, but they were walking on their own.
Police arrested the driver of another car.
No one on the street was hurt.
