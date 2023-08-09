Tasheba Hamilton's son Jeremiah, daughter Hannah and husband of 16 years, U.S. Marine veteran Pat Huntley, died in a four-car crash in Massapequa. Chanteé Lans has the latest.

Mom grieving after kids, husband killed in crash on way to get ice cream in Massapequa

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- A wife and mother is speaking out as she goes through an unthinkable tragedy after her family was ripped in half in a car crash this weekend.

"I am just beside myself with crying and emotional grief," Tasheba Hamilton said. "This is just a nightmare."

On Wednesday, Hamilton described the grief of a mother losing not one, but two children.

Hamilton's 11-year-old son Jeremiah, 12-year-old daughter Hannah and husband of 16 years, U.S. Marine veteran Pat Huntley, all died in a four-car crash in Massapequa on Sunday night.

"He was just here that day, we were barbecuing in the back and then I had to go to my office because I was supposed to be in the car with them," she said.

Hamilton, who is a U.S. Navy veteran, said her family was heading to ice cream on Sunday to celebrate Huntley's new job at Medgar Evers College and her son's birthday.

"It was just a lot of joy at that moment and I'm just so annoyed by someone being careless," she said.

Nassau police say the driver from Lindenhurst that caused the crash was speeding.

"I am here looking at my children's empty room and not hearing my son," Hamilton said. "My son Jeremiah, my daughter Hannah who is an artist, an avid reader and writer, I'll never hear or see my children again."

Hamilton's 18-year-old daughter Brienna, 14-year-old son David and 5-year-old granddaughter Chantel Solomon survived, but Solomon is still fighting for her life.

"They said they have exasperated every effort, every respiratory effort, every medication, and that her body is not going to withstand the injuries," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said she is now bracing for the worst and that her granddaughter might not make it.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funerals and ongoing medical expenses.

