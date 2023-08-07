The fatal accident happened on Sunrise Highway Sunday evening. A few hours later, a serious crash happened in West Hempstead. Derick Waller has details.

At least 3 dead, multiple with life-threatening injuries in Nassau County crashes

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- At least three people are dead and many other are injured after two serious crashes in Nassau County.

The first happened Sunday just before 7:30 p.m. at Sunrise Highway and Unqua Road in East Massapequa.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling at a high speed crashed into at least three other vehicles.

Mangled and destroyed cars litter the road, forcing police to shut down the highway. Firefighters used the jaws of life to remove people from the vehicles.

Three people were killed. Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, two were sent in stable condition, and one was treated and released.

The second crash happened at 2:30 a.m. Monday in West Hempstead.

One car collided with a tree and an SUV crashed onto the road's center median by Broad Street, authorities said.

An eyewitness recalls watching the SUV speeding east down Hempstead Turnpike, through a red light with no headlights on.

Officials say multiple people sustained life-threatening injuries.

Two victims were taken to Nassau County Medical Center. Officials say two others, who are believed to be children, were taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center.

Investigations into the crashes are ongoing. Police have not revealed the identities of the drivers or any charges.

