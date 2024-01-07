  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Asylum seeker accused of killing another at Randall's Island migrant shelter

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, January 7, 2024 3:53AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7
WABC

RANDALL'S ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- An asylum seeker is accused of killing another on Randall's Island.

Both were staying at the migrant center on the island. Police say the two men got into a fight and one stabbed the other in the chest.

The 26-year-old victim died at the hospital.

The suspect is now in police custody.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW