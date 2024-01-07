Asylum seeker accused of killing another at Randall's Island migrant shelter

RANDALL'S ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- An asylum seeker is accused of killing another on Randall's Island.
Both were staying at the migrant center on the island. Police say the two men got into a fight and one stabbed the other in the chest.
The 26-year-old victim died at the hospital.
The suspect is now in police custody.
