Asylum seeker accused of killing another at Randall's Island migrant shelter

RANDALL'S ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- An asylum seeker is accused of killing another on Randall's Island.

Both were staying at the migrant center on the island. Police say the two men got into a fight and one stabbed the other in the chest.

The 26-year-old victim died at the hospital.

The suspect is now in police custody.

