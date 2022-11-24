Man wanted for alleged kidnapping attempt of boy aboard Manhattan subway train

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for the alleged kidnapping attempt of a child aboard a subway train in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m., when three siblings, a 16-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old boy, were traveling to school on a southbound 2 train.

That's when police say a man followed them at the 149th Street subway station.

The man sat next to the children and while approaching the 34th Street subway station in Midtown, the man tugged on the 10-year-old boys pants, grabbed his legs and tried to take him off the train while saying to the boy, "Get off. This is our stop."

Fortunately, the 10-year-old boy's siblings intervened and after a struggle, the suspect fled the subway station on foot.

He was last seen entering Penn Station.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.

