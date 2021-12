Video shows suspect in string of armed robberies holding bodega worker at gunpoint in the Bronx

EMBED >More News Videos It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a string of armed robberies in the Bronx.The suspect was caught on security cameras at more than one of the businesses showing him holding bodega workers at gunpoint while demanding cash.The suspect targeted four businesses in the Williamsbridge and Edenwald sections between November 16 and December 18 and got away with nearly $900.No one was hurt in any of the robberies.