18-year-old man shot in the chest, killed in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting in the Bronx Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in front of 3329 Olinville Avenue.

Police say an 18-year-old male was shot in the chest.

He was taken to Jabobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An unknown male suspect fled eastbound on White Plains Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

