Man pushing walker robbed of 13 dollars by teen in Bronx apartment elevator

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
4 minutes ago
HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man is speaking out after he was robbed in the elevator of his building in the Bronx. The suspect, police say, took out a knife.

For Rubin Garcia, 69, it was a close call. Garcia, who uses a walker, was robbed in his apartment elevator on Bryant Avenue on Friday evening.

"When I got inside the building, he hold the door, I get in," Garcia said.

Surveillance video shows the teenager waiting for Garcia to pick up his mail. Once the elevator opens, the 14-year-old quickly made his move from behind.

"When I pushed the button to take the elevator, he put his foot in the elevator, then he asked me if I got money," said Garcia.

The suspect had a knife and went right for Garcia's pockets.

"He put his hands on my front pockets and he took the money," added Garcia.

That wasn't enough - the teen inspected Garcia's walker further while using his foot to hold the elevator door.

Police say the suspect is now in custody - a relief for those living in the building.

Garcia says he has lived in the building for 21 years with no incident.

"It can happen to anybody - it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody," Garcia said.

Police say the teen suspect got away with $13. He is now facing charges for robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

