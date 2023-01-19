21-year-old man found shot, killed in the backyard of Bronx home

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the backyard of a home in the Bronx Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Pratt Avenue.

Police said the victim was shot one time in the chest.

He was transported to Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 9:30 p.m.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

