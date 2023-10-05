62-year-old innocent bystander shot in the hand at intersection in the Bronx: sources

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Gun insanity continued in the Bronx Wednesday night, where an innocent bystander was shot in the hand.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on the corner of Watson and Boynton avenues in the Soundview section.

So many shots were fired that shell casings covered the street like potholes after a rough winter.

It was the violent result of some sort of heated argument, according to witnesses.

Sources say it ended with a 62-year-old woman, an innocent bystander, shot in her left hand.

"I thought it was like firecrackers or something you know," laundromat worker Carolina Gonzalez said.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

This deli worker says a customer came running in for cover.

"She said 'be careful, don't go outside pow, pow, pow, pow,'" deli worker Mohammad Didi said. "I said, 'what kind of pow pow pow?' She said, 'these people over there, they do the fighting over there.'"

The victim is expected to survive.

A deli on the corner of intersection has surveillance video of the incident and police now have that video in their possession, but they also found evidence way down the block in front of a laundromat.

Workers there say investigators found surveillance video that may have captured a suspect and another shell casing, perhaps indicating rounds were fired as the shooter fled.

Residents say gunfire is a regular occurrence.

"I've been here 20 years, it's the same thing," Didi said. "Same thing! Every time the same thing."

The male suspect, was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and a black ski mask. He fled in a grey vehicle.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.