Teen shot in the chest in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- There was a shooting tonight either on or right in front of a bus in the Bronx.

The victim is a 17-year-old who took a bullet to the chest.

The bus was near the corner of Metcalf and Story Avenues in Soundview, right near the interchange for the Bruckner and the Bronx River Parkway.

First responders rushed the victim to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.

The gunman ran off.

ALSO READ | NYC confronts the problem of unlicensed smoke shops

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.