Police: Man randomly shoves 83-year-old woman to the ground in the Bronx

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are looking for a man who shoved an 83-year-old woman to the ground.

The random assault happened just before 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 187th Street and Crescent Avenue in Belmont.

The woman suffered pain and swelling in her right hip and knee. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

The suspect fled the scene. He is described as a man with black jeans, a black jacket, and tan boots.

No arrests have been made.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.