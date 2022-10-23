  • Watch Now
Man killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in Brooklyn, police say

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, October 23, 2022 1:24AM
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in Brooklyn.

Police say the 66-year-old was crossing 4th Avenue at 59th Street when he was hit just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are currently searching for the driver of a gray Toyota. They are also looking for any potential witnesses.

An investigation is ongoing.

