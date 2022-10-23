Man killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in Brooklyn, police say

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in Brooklyn.

Police say the 66-year-old was crossing 4th Avenue at 59th Street when he was hit just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are currently searching for the driver of a gray Toyota. They are also looking for any potential witnesses.

An investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.