Police: Man on moped wanted in series of sexual assaults in Brooklyn

Police in Brooklyn are looking for a man on a moped behind a sexual assault spree. Lucy Yang has more.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are looking for a man on a moped behind a sexual assault spree. They say he has struck at least seven times since August 28.

The most recent incident happened on September 10. A 21-year-old woman was walking in front of 1015 Ave. N in Midwood when she claims a man on a moped rode up to her, groped her, and then sped off. That was two weeks ago. Now, other women are left fearful.

"If I see a man coming, if I'm alone in the street, I just go to another side or just go around them, or keep the distance so they don't come close to me," said Lila Rakhimov.

For a month, female pedestrians in Brooklyn have been violated by a man on a moped who allegedly pulls up on them, grabs their bottom then escapes. In one instance, police reported he slapped the victim's chest.

There are posters around the borough warning residents to be on the alert.

The first groping was reportedly on August 28 near 5th and Prospect. Then three on August 30th. On September 8 there was an incident on Bedford and Newkirk Avenues. On September 9th there was an incident on Caton Ave. and East 8th Street. Then, on September 10 there was an incident on Ave. N.

The seven incidents took place in one month's time. It is likely there are more victims who did not initially call the police, but may come forward knowing authorities are searching for the serial groper.

