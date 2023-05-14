Police: Intruder breaks into Brooklyn apartment, sexually assaults woman while she is sleeping

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for an intruder who sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping.

Police say the man entered her apartment near Middagh Street and Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights on Friday night.

The woman woke up and the man ran off - but not before grabbing her wallet, containing cash and credit cards.

The woman was not injured.

