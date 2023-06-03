Teen stabbed in the leg on the subway in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen was stabbed on the subway in Brooklyn on Friday night.

The 17-year-old was on the train near the Union Street station in Park Slope when it happened shortly after 9 p.m.

He was stabbed in the leg and was taken to the hospital, where he is reportedly stable.

Police say three male suspects fled the scene, and officers are still trying to track them down.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing.

