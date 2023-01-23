Mother demands justice after one of nine sons fatally stabbed in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother is speaking out after one of her nine sons was fatally stabbed last week in Coney Island. Now, she is demanding answers as police search for her teenage son's killers.

At a vigil on Sunday night in the cold rain, family and friends mourned Nyheem Wright, 17, with so many questions about why he was taken from them so soon - by whom - and whether they will hear from any other city leaders acknowledging their broken hearts.

"Where is the city to stand behind this family? Where is the support?" said family member Nicky Croft.

"Nobody from the mayor's office even sent condolences to me," said the victim's mother, Simone Brooks.

Brooks is staying strong for her family. Of her nine sons, Nyheem was about to become the first to earn a high school diploma and graduate early.

"He just turned 17 years old January 2nd - he was supposed to graduate in March," Brooks said.

The principal of Liberation High School describes him as a hard worker and student leader. His family says he wanted to go to college.

Nyheem was leaving school on Friday with other teens when his group got into an argument with another group. The argument escalated as they chased him on Mermaid Avenue.

"And they decided to use a weapon and now I don't have my son with me today," added Brooks.

A surveillance camera captured him being taken to an ambulance that would take him to Maimonides Hospital where he died Saturday.

"I'm going to remember his smile and his quirky attitude and how much he reminded me of myself and always wanted me to do better," said Nyheem's older brother, Jaquin Wright.

Nyheem also leaves behind a twin.

"He was so loyal to his family. So Loyal. And his twin brother was his heart," his mother added.

Though Sunday's memorial candles would be extinguished by the rain, his loved ones are keeping their memories of him bright - starting a GoFundcMe to cover the funeral costs, and praying for justice. They say whoever is responsible needs to do the right thing and turn themselves in.

Police say they are looking for many as six assailants, including the young man who stabbed Nyheem - as well as the weapon used. They are going through video and interviewing witnesses.

So far, no arrests have been made.

