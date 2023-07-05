Several people were shot in seperate shootings across New York City. Crystal Cranmore has the story.

2 dead, 7 wounded in overnight shootings across New York City

TREMONT, the Bronx (WABC) -- Just hours after July 4th fireworks shows, more gun violence erupted across New York City overnight in three boroughs.

At least seven people were shot between the hours of 1 and 2:20 a.m., leaving two dead.

One of those deadly incidents occurred in the Tremont section of The Bronx, where police were called around 2:20 a.m. after an 18-year-old and 19-year-old were shot.

The 18-year-old victim, who was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital, while the 19-year-old, who was shot in the hip, is in stable condition.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody. That investigation remains ongoing.

Over in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, a woman was shot in the leg at Livonia Avenue and Bristol Street just 1:30 a.m.

That woman was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

A person of interest in that shooting was taken into custody.

Less than an hour later, a separate incident occurred right around the corner of that location, where a 20-year-old male was shot once in the leg outside 344 Chester Street around 2:20 a.m.

That victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Over in Inwood, a 30-year-old was fatally shot outside a building on Vermilyea Avenue.

Police responded to the scene, where they found the male with a gunshot wound to the face.

That victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospital/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. An investigation remains ongoing.

This news comes after a bullet-riddled weekend, where nine shootings unfolded across the city, and three of the victims were children.

