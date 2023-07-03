More gunfire erupts in Bronx, wounding 3 men in Claremont section

Three men were shot inside 400 Claremont Parkway, which also has an entrance at 1538 Webster Avenue. Derick Waller has details.

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Three men were shot early Monday morning in the Claremont section of the Bronx inside a residential building where there may have been a large party.

The men were shot inside 400 Claremont Parkway, which also has an entrance at 1538 Webster Avenue, at around 4:35 a.m.

The shooting came hours after four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot blocks away, on Eastburn Avenue in Mount Hope.

Here are the details on the Claremont shooting:

A 34-year-old man was shot numerous times and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot twice in the chest.

He was also taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, also in critical condition.

And a 31-year-old man who was shot once in the leg walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital in stable condition.

Including the earlier shooting in Mount Hope, three children have been shot in the city - one fatally - since Friday night.

Acting Police Commissioner Edward Caban met with a shot five-year-old girl and her family has he grappled with several shootings of children on his first days on the job.

"I have children of my own and I know how I would feel as a parent," Caban said outside of Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, where he visited the injured girl. "Any parent can relate to that. I am here first and foremost as a parent. I spoke to the parents and let them know that they have the full weight of the NYPD behind them, and also let them know, and we will bring justice."

The five-year-old girl was shot near a public vigil for a man fatally shot the night before, just around the block.

The girl was not linked to that shooting.

