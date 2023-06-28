Charges dropped against man who fatally stabbed homeless man on subway

The man accused in the deadly subway stabbing of a passenger in Brooklyn was released without bail on Thursday afternoon. Josh Einiger has more.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Charges have been dismissed against Jordan Williams, who was charged with fatally stabbing a 36-year-old homeless man on the subway.

"Our office conducted an impartial and thorough investigation of this tragic case, which included review of multiple videos and interviews with all available witnesses, and that evidence was fairly presented to a grand jury," said a Brooklyn District Attorney spokes person. "Today, the charges against Jordan Williams have been dismissed."

Under New York law, a person is justified in using deadly physical force when they reasonably believe it is necessary to use such force to defend themselves or others from imminent use of deadly or unlawful physical force."

Williams, 20, was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of 36-year-old Devictor Ouedraogo on a J train June 13.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office asked for $100,000 bail, but the judge told Williams, "I have every reason to believe you will fight this case."

Investigators reviewed video of Ouedraogo, who is believed to be homeless, harassing subway riders.

That is apparently what led to a fight with Williams before the deadly stabbing.

An attorney for Williams says it is a clear case of self-defense.

Police said Williams did not stay at the scene, but was taken into custody several subway stops away with his female friend at the Chauncey St. station, still the same train. Police say the folding knife used in the murder was recovered in the man's possession.

A witness told Eyewitness News that Williams went too far.

"It's certainly something he didn't start or would have probably been involved in if it weren't for, you know, the guy who was killed being the aggressor," the witness said. "But you can't kill someone just because, you know, they started a fight with you."

