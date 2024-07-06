85-year-old man pushed down steps at 53rd Street-Lexington subway station; suspect in custody

MIDTOWN EAST (WABC) -- Police say an 85-year-old man was pushed down a flight of steps at the 53rd Street-Lexington subway station.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

The man was apparently exiting the station when he was accosted and pushed down.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

A man is in police custody.

It is currently unclear if the incident was unprovoked or if the pair had a dispute prior to the incident.

