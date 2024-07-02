Person of interest in custody in Central Park sex assault of sunbathing woman, police sources say

Persob of interest in Cnetral Park sex assault in police custody

Persob of interest in Cnetral Park sex assault in police custody

Persob of interest in Cnetral Park sex assault in police custody

Persob of interest in Cnetral Park sex assault in police custody

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- A man in NYPD custody in a forcible touching case is the person police believe attacked a woman sunbathing in Central Park last month, police sources told ABC News.

The man, who has not been identified, has not been charged in the June 24 attempted sexual assault of a woman but the sources said DNA links him to the incident.

No charges have been filed against him in that case, which will likely go before a grand jury.

The sexual assault had prompted a manhunt for the suspect, who police say sexually assaulted the sunbather in the Great Hill section of the park near 104th Street in the middle of the afternoon.

A young woman says the man, pictured in the sketch, tried to sexually assault her in broad daylight.

Police say the 21-year-old woman was sunbathing when she saw the man walk toward her and expose himself.

He tackled her but she was able to fight him off before screaming and running away.

The suspect also ran away.

ALSO READ | NYPD warning thieves targeting Central Park visitors in Zelle scam

Janice Yu has the full report on Zelle scamming.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.