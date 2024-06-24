NYPD searching for suspect in Central Park sex assault

CENTRAL PARK, Manahttan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a victim was sexually assaulted inside Central Park on Monday afternoon.

It happened near 104th street and West Drive.

The suspect is described as 5'11" and was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a blue baseball cap.

Police say the suspect ran away east into the park.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.