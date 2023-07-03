  • Full Story
Police investigating triple shooting in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, July 3, 2023 3:23AM
Police investigating triple shooting in the Bronx
The violence erupted just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Eastburn Avenue in Mount Hope.

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in the Bronx.

The violence erupted just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Eastburn Avenue in Mount Hope.

All three victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

