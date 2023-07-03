The violence erupted just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Eastburn Avenue in Mount Hope.

Police investigating triple shooting in the Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in the Bronx.

All three victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

