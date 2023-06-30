Suspect wanted after fleeing over Goethals Bridge following traffic stop; shots fired by police

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A suspect is on the loose after fleeing from New York City police over the Goethals Bridge into New Jersey.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers attempted to pull over a black BMW near Richmond Court and Richmond Terrace on Staten Island.

The reason for the traffic stop is not known.

According to police, the driver did not follow orders and fled the traffic stop.

The officers tried to block traffic to stop the suspect from fleeing onto the Goethals Bridge.

The suspect then attempted to strike one of the officers with the BMW and fled the scene, police said.

One of the two officers proceeded to shoot an undisclosed number of rounds in the direction of the suspect.

The suspect fled over the Goethals Bridge into New Jersey.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Charges dropped against man in deadly stabbing of homeless man on subway

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.