6 celebrating at family gathering struck by vehicle in Bronx, suspect flees

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Six people are hurt after a Jeep jumped a curb in the Bronx, crashing into them.The crash happened early Sunday morning near 170th street and Sheridan Avenue in Claremont.One woman remains in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital while five others suffered minor injuries.The family says they were celebrating when the jeep plowed through the group at a high rate of speed hitting six members of the same family.Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.One family member who witnessed it all tells us he thinks they were targeted."We were just talking normally until a car came out of nowhere and hit us, with no particular reason," he said. "And it wasn't an accident, because the way they came from, they were speeding up for us."Another family says he was sitting with family when the vehicle came over at "60 mph."Authorities are still looking for the suspect.----------