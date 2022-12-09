Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle while crossing street on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Manhattan Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened at 6 p.m. at Third Avenue and East 96th Street on the Upper East Side.

They say the victim, in her 20's, was crossing Third Avenue when she was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that was traveling northbound.

The woman was then struck by an MTA BXM1 bus.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

She was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where she was pronounced dead.

The dark-colored vehicle fled from the scene, last seen going northbound on Third Avenue.

The MTA bus remained on scene.

So far there have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.