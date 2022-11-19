Threat to New York City Jewish community foiled, NYPD Commissioner says

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A potential threat to the New York City Jewish community has been foiled by the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Saturday.

Sewell said MTA police officers arrested two individuals entering Penn Station in Manhattan on Saturday morning.

The arrests led to the seizures of a large hunting knife, an illegal Glock 17 firearm and 30-round magazine, and several other items.

According to police sources, a 21-year-old man from Suffolk County made a series of increasingly concerning statements about attacking a synagogue in New York City.

The threat did not involve a specific synagogue, the sources said.

Both suspects are facing gun and weapons charges.

Federal prosecutors are deciding whether additional charges are warranted.

