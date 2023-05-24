  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man in critical condition after being shot in head in Washington Heights: police

By WABC logo
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 12:53AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Washington Heights on Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened on Broadway and West 162nd Street just after 7 p.m.

Based on preliminary information, police said a man was shot one time in the head.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

He was taken to Harlem Hospital by EMS in critical condition.

No further details have been revealed so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW