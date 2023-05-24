Man in critical condition after being shot in head in Washington Heights: police

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Washington Heights on Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened on Broadway and West 162nd Street just after 7 p.m.

Based on preliminary information, police said a man was shot one time in the head.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital by EMS in critical condition.

No further details have been revealed so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

