Man stabbed, robbed outside 7-Eleven in Manhattan

A 30-year-old man was stabbed and robbed outside a 7-Eleven in Manhattan Friday night.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man was robbed and stabbed while stepping out of a 7-Eleven in Manhattan Friday night.

At around 11:40 p.m., police say the 30-year-old victim and his wife were exiting the store when he was assaulted.

According to officials, two suspects slashed the man across the face and chest and then stole his wallet.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

One of the suspects was arrested, and police say he had the victim's wallet on him.

That suspect, a 27-year-old male, has since been charged with robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The second suspect is still at large.

Police say he was last seen fleeing eastbound on 27th Street.

