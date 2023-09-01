Police make arrest in Bronx triple stabbing that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Police arrested a 55 year old in connection to a deadly triple stabbing in the Bronx last month.

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest following a triple stabbing in the Bronx last month that left two people dead and one hospitalized.

55-year-old Derrick Williams was arrested in connection to the August 25th incident that occurred inside an apartment building on Rochambeau Avenue.

Authorities say two of the victims were visiting the third when Williams walked up to them and started some kind of argument that eventually escalated.

According to police, Williams swung a knife at all three - killing Roberto Jimenez, 45, and Gina Cooks, 29.

The 29-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest in front of the building and the 45-year-old man was found inside the building with multiple stab wounds to his torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS transported Cooks to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she died.

A 33-year-old victim hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Williams is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

