NYPD officer injured during foot chase in Midtown, Manhattan

An NYPD officer injured in a foot pursuit in Midtown Manhattan was seen conscious and alert before being put into an ambulance heading to Bellevue Hospital.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured while chasing someone in Midtown, Manhattan.

First responders swarmed Madison and 30th Street after the officer called for help.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

The officer was conscious and alert when he was taken from the scene.

There's no word yet on the extent of the officer's injuries.

Police are looking for a black Cadillac that was linked to the pursuit.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

