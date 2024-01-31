5 arrested after group attacks officer trying to make an arrest in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was assaulted while attempting to apprehend a male suspect in Times Square this past weekend, according to police sources.

Surveillance footage from the incident on Saturday shows officers trying to disperse a group in front of a building on West 42nd Street.

As the officers attempted to disperse the group of men, one refused to move out of the way. When officers attempted to apprehend the man who refused to move, the other suspects proceeded to assault the officer.

Police arrested five men and are looking to arrest seven others.

The five, all ranging in age from 19 to 29, were charged with gang assault, disorderly conduct, and assault on a police officer.

The officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, and on Twitter @NYPDTips.

