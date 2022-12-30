  • Watch Now
Man hospitalized after being shot by police in Queens; condition is unknown

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Friday, December 30, 2022 3:20AM
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot by police in Queens Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. at Beach Channel Drive between Beach 56th Street and Beach 57th Street in Far Rockaway.

They say a man was shot by police in the torso and taken to Jamaica Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured in the incident.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

